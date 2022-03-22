The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Christine S. Wheatley Sells 115,869 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.