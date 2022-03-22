Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) versus City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Financial Contrast

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares City and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 37.29% 12.77% 1.48% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. City pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

City has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for City and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $235.11 million 5.03 $88.08 million $5.67 13.86 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

City has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of City shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

City beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City (Get Rating)

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

About Thomasville Bancshares (Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

