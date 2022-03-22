Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.16

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.16 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 28934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

