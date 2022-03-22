TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.06 Million

Brokerages predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will post $47.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $47.40 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $198.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 492,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,043. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $741.47 million and a PE ratio of -37.33.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.