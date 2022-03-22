Trust Co. of Vermont Has $23.24 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

