U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 497.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,082 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

