U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

