U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.