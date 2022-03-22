U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.12 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

