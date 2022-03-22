U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

