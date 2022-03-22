U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

