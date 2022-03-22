U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,011,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth $19,518,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $336.92 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.94.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

