U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

