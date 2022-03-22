U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,695 TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of TCG BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $774.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

