U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,705,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,286,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,395,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,525,000 after buying an additional 237,546 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,612,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,230,000 after buying an additional 115,178 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAS opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42.

