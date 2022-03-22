UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 36,048 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,477,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 363,457 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $651.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFT. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

