UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 290,599 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 108,626.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 157.4% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 37,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at $1,164,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAD opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $522.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

