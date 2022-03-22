UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cognyte Software worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,505,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after buying an additional 301,363 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $54,470,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 88.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,068,499 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Shares of CGNT opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.37 million and a P/E ratio of 411.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

