UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after buying an additional 1,828,955 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 22.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $312,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

