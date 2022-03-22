UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Employers worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Employers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.05. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.67.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

