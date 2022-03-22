UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 22,026 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Steelcase worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,156,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137,326 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,896,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after acquiring an additional 413,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 8.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

