UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 39,935 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,935 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

