UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of UGI worth $40,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UGI by 71.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,152,000 after buying an additional 353,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in UGI by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.