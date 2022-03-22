Ultrapar Participações (UGP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE: UGP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2022 – Ultrapar Participações was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Ultrapar Participações was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/9/2022 – Ultrapar Participações was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2022 – Ultrapar Participações was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

3/1/2022 – Ultrapar Participações was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2022 – Ultrapar Participações was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

UGP stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

