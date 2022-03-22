Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $26.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

