Unifty (NIF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $14.62 or 0.00034085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $25.40 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.30 or 0.07009454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.83 or 0.99964045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042762 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

