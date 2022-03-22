UniLend (UFT) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

UniLend (UFT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. UniLend has a total market cap of $12.32 million and $1.91 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

