Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2,771.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

