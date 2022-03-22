Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,947,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,686,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $300.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $269.31 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.19.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.