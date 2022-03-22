Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxxinity stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,161. Vaxxinity has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000.

