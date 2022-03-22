Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $502.71 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $502.71 million and $9.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002178 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003819 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,277,433,749 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.