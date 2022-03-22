Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,927,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 290,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 118,653 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ventas by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,293. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

