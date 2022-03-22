Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Tops $115.59 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00022235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $115.59 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,760.81 or 1.00104825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00066394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002023 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00260545 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

