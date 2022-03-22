Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv stock opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veritiv by 187.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Veritiv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Veritiv by 116.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veritiv by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

