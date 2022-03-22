Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $3,334,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

