Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $158.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.93 million and the lowest is $156.00 million. Viad reported sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 447.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $940.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $909.40 million to $971.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.11) EPS.

VVI has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Viad by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. 76,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.82. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $705.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

