VIG 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. VIG has a market capitalization of $886,030.78 and approximately $24.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 64.8% against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,228,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

