Virtue Poker (VPP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $256,539.00

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $256,539.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Virtue Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.04 or 0.06998013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,756.20 or 0.99968117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtue Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtue Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtue Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.