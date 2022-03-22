Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) Declares $0.12 Interim Dividend

Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Virtus Health

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in Australia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare Services Australia and Healthcare Services International. The company provides fertility clinics and diagnostics and pathology, as well as day hospital services.

