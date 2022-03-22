Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 980.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after acquiring an additional 208,558 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,339. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

