Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 77.0% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

