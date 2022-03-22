Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $77.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

VOYA traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.38. 36,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,253. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 109.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Voya Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Voya Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

