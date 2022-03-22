Wanchain Price Hits $0.50 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $95.63 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00200998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00434841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.