Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $90.77.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.