Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after acquiring an additional 320,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,403,000 after buying an additional 169,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.89.

MTB stock opened at $180.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.