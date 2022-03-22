Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $391.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.35 and a 200 day moving average of $408.08.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

