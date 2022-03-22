Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 292,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $4,945,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.