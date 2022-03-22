Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 7,995 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147,411 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Welltower by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

