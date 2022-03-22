Wells Fargo & Company Raises First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $28.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.
First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
