Wells Fargo & Company Raises First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $28.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

