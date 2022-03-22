Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Cormark

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$10.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $338,840 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

